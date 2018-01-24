On Our Radar

Dow closes at record high, tech stocks weigh on Nasdaq

Cooper Abbott, of Carillon Tower Advisers, on General Electric's earnings and the outlook for stocks and the U.S. dollar.

The Dow hit a fresh all-time high Wednesday, while technology names weighed on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped about 41 points to 26,252. The S&P 500 ticked a point lower to 2,837. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 45 points to 7,415.

Verizon (VZ) and Goldman Sachs (GS) supported the Dow’s rally, as the blue-chip index recovered from midday losses.

