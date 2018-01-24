Dow closes at record high, tech stocks weigh on Nasdaq

The Dow hit a fresh all-time high Wednesday, while technology names weighed on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped about 41 points to 26,252. The S&P 500 ticked a point lower to 2,837. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 45 points to 7,415.

Verizon (VZ) and Goldman Sachs (GS) supported the Dow’s rally, as the blue-chip index recovered from midday losses.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.