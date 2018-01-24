Comcast beats Street 4Q forecasts

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.99 billion.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of $3.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 49 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $21.92 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.8 billion.

Comcast shares have climbed 6 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 6 percent. The stock has climbed 16 percent in the last 12 months.

