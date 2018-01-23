The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending January 19:

Continue Reading Below

Fiction

1. Iron Gold by Pierce Brown, narrated by a full cast (Recorded Books)

2. The Black Book by James Patterson and David Ellis, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (Hachette Audio)

3. City of Endless Night by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child, narrated by Rene Auberjonois (Hachette Audio)

4. The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn, narrated by Anne Marie Lee (Harper Audio)

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

5. Artemis by Andy Weir, narrated by Rosario Dawson (Audible Studios)

6. Ready Player One by Ernest Cline, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Random House Audio)

7. The Tracker by Chad Zunker, narrated by Noah Berman (Brilliance Audio)

8. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate, narrated by Emily Rankin and Catherine Taber (Random House Audio)

9. Origin by Dan Brown, narrated by Paul Michael (Random House Audio)

10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore from J.K. Rowling)

Nonfiction

1. Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff, narrated by the author and Holter Graham (Macmillan Audio)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

3. The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Caesar's Last Breath by Sam Kean, narrated by Ben Sullivan (Hachette Audio)

5. How to Live a Good Life by Jonathan Fields, narrated by the author (Good Life Project)

6. Everything All at Once by Bill Nye, narrated by the author (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. Unf(asterisk)ck Yourself by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (Harper Audio)

8. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg, narrated by Mike Chamberlain (Random House Audio)

10. Principles: Life and Work by Ray Dalio, narrated by Jeremy Bobb and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

______