Trump's vulgar Africa comment morphs into tourism campaigns

First, there was outrage in Africa at President Donald Trump's vulgar comment about the continent. Now some tourism operators are humorously exploiting it to promote Africa's many attractions.

Trump referred to African nations as "shithole countries" last week during a meeting in Washington, according to several participants. The president denied using that language.

The Gondwana Collection, a private tourism operator in Namibia, has released a video featuring the southern African nation's wildlife and natural beauty. A narrator mimicking Trump's voice and repeating his remark invites people to visit "Africa's No. 1" such country.

A Facebook page promoting Zambian tourism includes an image of a rugged setting and a slogan welcoming visitors to "(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)hole Zambia."

Botswana's government has posted images on Twitter of wildlife in what it calls a "waterhole country."