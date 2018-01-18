Markets Right Now: US stocks waver in early trading

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

Continue Reading Below

9:35 a.m.

Stock indexes are wavering between small gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are offset by losses in energy and other sectors.

Some banks were higher early Thursday after reporting earnings that were better than analysts were expecting. Morgan Stanley rose 1 percent and BB&T gained 3.2 percent.

La Quinta rose 4.5 percent after Wyndham Worldwide agreed to buy its hotel franchise and management business.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 1 point at 2,804.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 26,123. The Nasdaq composite edged up 3 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 7,302.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.61 percent.