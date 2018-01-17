Survey finds geopolitical, cyber threats key concerns in '18

The World Economic Forum says a new survey found more than nine in 10 experts are expressing concerns about worsening economic or political confrontation between world powers, as "charismatic strongman politics" increasingly affects geopolitics.

Continue Reading Below

The WEF, perhaps best known as the organizer of the annual Davos conference that convenes next week, cites a "deteriorating geopolitical landscape" as among factors behind a pessimistic outlook this year. It adds to lingering environmental worries and comes despite signs of an economic rebound.

Its Global Risks Report released Wednesday includes a survey of nearly 1,000 experts and decision-makers about 30 global risks over a 10-year span.

The team behind the report says geopolitical tensions are fanning an increase in the scale and sophistication of cyberattacks, and suggests greater investment in prevention is needed.