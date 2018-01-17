Schools, groups plan for ways to help young immigrants

Amid uncertainty over protections for young immigrants in the U.S. illegally, a scholarship group that recently got its biggest donation yet from Amazon chief Jeff Bezos says it's exploring ways to help students if they're deported.

The Dream.US foundation, which received $33 million from Bezos last week, said it hopes it'll be possible for scholarships to follow recipients to schools outside the United States.

It is among the advocacy groups, universities and employers that have started developing contingency plans amid the uncertain future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

Southern Oregon University has arranged for its sister school in Mexico to take in its DACA students if they're deported.

President Donald Trump said he was ending DACA unless lawmakers come up with a solution by March.