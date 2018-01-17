Politics in China weighs heavily on business

Politics weighs more heavily on foreign companies in China than it has in nearly three decades.

Continue Reading Below

The latest flashpoint was Beijing's fury last week at hotel keeper Marriott and other companies that labeled self-ruled Taiwan a company on websites or customer materials.

But companies face pressure on many sides from President Xi Jinping's more nationalistic stance and twin campaigns to tighten the ruling Communist Party's political control and have it play a direct role in business.

Businesspeople complain their operations are being hampered by internet disruptions due to Beijing's latest campaign to tighten censorship of what the Chinese public sees online. They face pressure to promote initiatives such as helping potential Chinese rivals develop technology in fields including electric cars.