Here are the other times the Dow has crossed milestones

The Dow Jones industrial average closed above 26,000 points for the first time Wednesday, just eight trading days after its first close above 25,000.
Here are other times the Dow first closed above 1,000-point milestones.
1,000: Nov. 14, 1972
2,000: Jan. 8, 1987
3,000: April 17, 1991
4,000: Feb. 23, 1995
5,000: Nov. 21, 1995
6,000: Oct. 14, 1996
7,000: Feb. 13, 1997
8,000: July 16, 1997
9,000: April 6, 1998
10,000: Mar. 29, 1999
11,000: May 3, 1999
12,000: Oct. 19, 2006
13,000: April 25, 2007
14,000: July 19, 2007
15,000: May 7, 2013
16,000: Nov. 21, 2013
17,000: July 3, 2014
18,000: Dec. 23, 2014
19,000: Nov. 22, 2016
20,000: Jan. 25, 2017
21,000: March 1, 2017
22,000: August 2, 2017
23,000: October 18, 2017
24,000: November 30, 2017
25,000: January 4, 2018
26,000: January 17, 2018
Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices