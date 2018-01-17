On Our Radar

Futures higher as investors weigh bank earnings

By Sruthi Shankar Wall Street Reuters

TJM Investments SVP Scott Shellady discusses his outlook for the markets as Dow reaches 26K. video

Dow hits 26K: What's next for the markets?

TJM Investments SVP Scott Shellady discusses his outlook for the markets as Dow reaches 26K.

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open for Wall Street on Wednesday as investors assessed earnings of Bank of America and U.S. Bancorp.

Continue Reading Below

Shares of the second-largest U.S. bank rose 0.6 percent after the lender reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, helped by higher interest rates.

U.S. Bancorp also gained from higher rates, which helped the regional lender's profit top analysts' estimates.

Goldman Sachs, which has flagged a $5 billion charge in the quarter related to the new tax law, rose 0.8 percent ahead of its results.

At 6:54 a.m. ET (1154 GMT), Dow e-minis were up 141 points, or 0.55 percent, with 34,268 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.5 points, or 0.34 percent, with 158,007 contracts traded.

Continue Reading Below

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 24.25 points, or 0.36 percent, on volume of 38,655 contracts.

Wall Street slipped after a strong start on Tuesday as weakness in GE and lower oil and commodity prices dragged.

The Dow hit the 26,000-mark for the first time but closed more than 200 points below that level.

More from FOX Business

The CBOE Volatility index also perked up on Tuesday, rising to a more than one-month high to 12.41.

Apple shares fell 0.33 percent after Longbow Research downgraded the company's stock to "neutral", saying it forecasts only a "good, not great iPhone cycle".

Ford slipped 3.2 percent after the automaker reported full-year 2017 profit below estimates and provided a downbeat forecast.

IBM shares rose 1.8 percent after Barclays analysts upgraded its stock to "overweight" and hiked price target by $59 to $192.

Data on industrial production, due at 9:15 a.m. ET, is expected to show a gain of 0.4 percent in December from a 0.2 percent rise in the month before.

Investors will also parse the Federal Reserve's Beige Book, a compendium of anecdotes on the health of the economy drawn from the central bank's sources, expected at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Chicago Fed Chief Charles Evans and their Dallas counterpart Robert Kaplan are scheduled to speak later in the day.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments