Railroad operator CSX posts 6% drop in quarterly revenue

In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, photo, a CSX freight train passes through through Homestead, Pa. CSX Corp. reports earnings Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CSX Corp (CSX), the third-largest U.S. railroad operator, reported a 6 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue from the year earlier quarter, when it had an extra fiscal week.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said revenue fell to $2.86 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 3.04 billion a year earlier.

Net income jumped to $4.14 billion, or $4.62 per share, from $458 million, or 49 cents per share, boosted by benefits from the recently enacted U.S. tax overhaul.

