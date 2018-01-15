A Foolish Take: Streaming Music's Staggering Growth

Americans streamed more music than ever last year, according to Nielsen Music's Year-End Music Report. Streaming audio consumption crushed sales of physical albums, digital albums, and digital tracks -- all of which posted annual volume declines in both current and catalog content.

Continue Reading Below

The music industry was first shaken up by digital downloads from platforms like Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iTunes, which debuted in 2003. That disruption resulted in the bankruptcies of physical album retailers like Tower Records.

This second paradigm shift -- led by streaming platforms like Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, and Amazon Music -- occurred because improved mobile connectivity and data plans made downloading songs seem cumbersome.

However, the music streaming industry is still a tough one to thrive in, due to high content-licensing and data costs. That's why many top players, including Pandora and Spotify, still aren't profitable.

However, bigger players like Apple and Amazon can afford to run their music streaming platforms at a loss in order to tether more users to their ecosystems. Steve Jobs once said that people "don't want to rent their music," but times seem to be changing.

Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of Jan. 2, 2018.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Leo Sun owns shares of AMZN. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends AMZN, Apple, and P. The Motley Fool has the following options: long January 2020 $150 calls on Apple and short January 2020 $155 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.