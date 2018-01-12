On Our Radar

Wall Street caps week at record highs

Markets FOXBusiness

Trader Michael Milano, right, works with specialists Karan Virdi, center, and David Haubner, background, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Trader Michael Milano, right, works with specialists Karan Virdi, center, and David Haubner, background, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Stocks closed at record highs Friday on the heels of strong bank earnings.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 227 points to 25,801. The S&P 500 rose 18 points to 2,786. The Nasdaq Composite was up 49 points at 7,261.

Financials climbed nearly 1% during the session following earnings reports from JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC). Consumer and energy shares also performed well, leading the 11 S&P sectors. Oil prices ticked above the $64 mark.

More from FOX Business

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments