Wall Street caps week at record highs

Stocks closed at record highs Friday on the heels of strong bank earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 227 points to 25,801. The S&P 500 rose 18 points to 2,786. The Nasdaq Composite was up 49 points at 7,261.

Financials climbed nearly 1% during the session following earnings reports from JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC). Consumer and energy shares also performed well, leading the 11 S&P sectors. Oil prices ticked above the $64 mark.

