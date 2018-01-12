Veto defeated, Most Maryland workers to get paid sick leave

Some 700,000 workers in Maryland will be able to earn up to five days of paid sick days a year now that state lawmakers have overturned the governor's veto.

The requirement applies to Maryland businesses with 15 or more employees.

The Maryland Senate voted 30-17 Friday to override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto, following a House vote on Thursday. Both chambers mustered the necessary three-fifths to override.

Employees can earn an hour of sick leave for every 30 hours they work.

Hogan vetoed the measure, calling it badly flawed and damaging to small businesses. He urged lawmakers to consider an alternative that would have phased in sick leave for businesses with 25 or more employees by 2020.