JPMorgan profit beats on higher interest rates; books tax charge

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as gains in net interest income offset a slowdown in trading revenue.

The bank recorded a $2.4 billion charge to cover a new one-time repatriation tax on income it has kept abroad and to adjust the value of its deferred tax assets and liabilities.

The sweeping changes in the tax law enacted by President Donald Trump are expected to mean short-term pain but long-term gain for large U.S. banks that do business worldwide.

"The enactment of tax reform in the fourth quarter is a significant positive outcome for the country. U.S. companies will be more competitive globally, which will ultimately benefit all Americans," Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in a statement.

Net profit, adjusted to exclude the tax charge and other one-time items, was $6.7 billion, or $1.76 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. (http://bit.ly/2AR7AUe)

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.69 per share on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue rose 4.6 percent to $25.45 billion, beating the estimate of $25.15 billion.

Net interest income rose 11 percent to $13.4 billion on higher interest rates and loan growth. Markets revenue, however, fell 22 percent to $4.43 billion.

Net income, reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and including the tax charge, declined to $4.23 billion, or $1.07 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $6.73 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)