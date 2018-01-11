US vehicle fuel economy hits new record, EPA

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The real-world fuel economy of new U.S. cars and trucks hit a record 24.7 miles per gallon in the 2016 model year, a government report said, even as regulators consider whether to revise fuel efficiency requirements.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a report that fuel economy rose by just 0.1 mpg in 2016 and is projected in the 2017 model year to hit another record of 25.2 miles per gallon. With low oil prices and Americans buying more trucks and SUVs, automakers are concerned that rising fuel efficiency requirements through 2025 may be too stringent.

Environmentalists say automakers must do more to make vehicles more efficient.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)