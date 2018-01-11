Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was up 3.60 cents at $4.3040 a bushel; March corn unchanged at 3.49 a bushel; March oats gained 2.20 cents at $2.5320 a bushel while January soybeans lost 2 cents at $9.45 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was up .18 cent at $1.1705 a pound; January feeder cattle was down .68 cent at $1.4370 a pound; February lean hogs was down .88 cent at $.7165 a pound.