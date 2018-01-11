Delta, MoneyGram and DST Systems climb

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $2.66 to $58.52

The airline said it had a solid fourth quarter as ticket prices kept rising.

KB Home, up $4.23 to $38.58

The homebuilder posted a bigger profit and better sales than analysts expected.

DST Systems Inc., up $4.03 to $83.92

The information processing and software services provider agreed to be bought by SS&C Technologies for $84 a share, or $5.1 billion.

MoneyGram International Inc., up 4 cents to $12.16

The money transfer service announced a partnership with digital currency company Ripple.

Post Holdings Inc., up $3.04 to $82.04

The cereal and packaged food company said it will consider selling its private brands business.

Xerox Corp., up $1.51 to $31.86

The Wall Street Journal reported that Xerox is discussing a possible deal with its partner Fujifilm.

Chesapeake Energy Corp., up 19 cents to $4.19

Natural gas companies rose as the price of the fuel jumped again.

United Rentals Inc., up $6.79 to $179.99

Industrial companies did better than the rest of the market on Thursday.