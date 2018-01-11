Delta, MoneyGram and DST Systems climb

NEW YORK – Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Continue Reading Below
Delta Air Lines Inc., up $2.66 to $58.52
The airline said it had a solid fourth quarter as ticket prices kept rising.
KB Home, up $4.23 to $38.58
The homebuilder posted a bigger profit and better sales than analysts expected.
DST Systems Inc., up $4.03 to $83.92
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
The information processing and software services provider agreed to be bought by SS&C Technologies for $84 a share, or $5.1 billion.
MoneyGram International Inc., up 4 cents to $12.16
The money transfer service announced a partnership with digital currency company Ripple.
Post Holdings Inc., up $3.04 to $82.04
The cereal and packaged food company said it will consider selling its private brands business.
Xerox Corp., up $1.51 to $31.86
The Wall Street Journal reported that Xerox is discussing a possible deal with its partner Fujifilm.
Chesapeake Energy Corp., up 19 cents to $4.19
Natural gas companies rose as the price of the fuel jumped again.
United Rentals Inc., up $6.79 to $179.99
Industrial companies did better than the rest of the market on Thursday.