A sample of companies planning bonuses in wake of tax cuts

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

Here are some of the bigger U.S. companies that have announced employee bonuses after the passage of the Republican tax overhaul. Dozens of smaller companies have also taken such steps. Some banks have also announced higher minimum wages for their employees and some, such as Boeing and Wells Fargo, have said they will make greater charitable donations.

Company Amount of bonus Number of employees receiving
AT&T $1,000 As many as 200,000
Comcast $1,000 More than 100,000
Bank of America $1,000 About 145,000
Fifth Third Bank $1,000 More than 13,000
US Bancorp $1,000 About 60,000
BB&T Corp. $1,000 About 27,000
Nationwide Insurance $1,000 About 29,000
Sinclair Broadcast $1,000 About 9,000
Alaska Air $1,000 About 19,000
American Airlines $1,000 About 130,000
JetBlue Airways $1,000 About 18,000
Southwest Airlines $1,000 About 53,000
The Travelers Companies $1,000 About 14,000
Total System Services $1,000 About 11,500
Source: Company announcements