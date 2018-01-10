Oneidas will open new central New York casino March 1

The Oneida Indians will open their third upstate New York casino March 1 in an increasingly crowded market.

The tribe said Wednesday the Point Place Casino in Bridgeport near Syracuse will open with 500 slot machines and 20 table games.

The new casino will be smaller than the Oneida's Turning Stone Resort Casino, which has 2,000 slots and table games in Verona, New York. The Oneidas also operate the Yellow Brick Road Casino in Chittenango.

Several upstate New York casinos have opened in recent years and Resorts World Catskills is set to open next month northwest of New York City.

