Czech government backs taxation of church restitution

The new Czech minority government led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis has agreed with a proposal to tax the compensation that the country's churches receive for property seized by the former Communist regime.

Continue Reading Below

The government announced its decision Wednesday, when it also faces a confidence vote in Parliament.

The proposal came from the Communist Party, a vocal opponent of the compensation plan.

Under the plan, the nation's churches, including the Roman Catholic and Protestant churches, would get back some of their old property held by the state and they would also get $2.8 billion over 30 years.

Babis says the compensation is too generous and needs correction.

The move, which needs parliamentary approval, is seen as an attempt from Babis to win support from the Communists in the confidence vote.