Wall Street rallies to record highs as banks, healthcare stocks gain

Stocks jumped to fresh record highs Tuesday with banks and healthcare companies leading the rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced approximately 103 points to 25,386. The S&P 500 rose 3 points to 2,751. The Nasdaq Composite was up 6 points at 7,163.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq clinched their sixth straight record closes. The Dow reached its fourth record close of 2018.

Healthcare stocks jumped more than 1% during the session, leading all 11 S&P sectors. The financial sector posted a 0.7% gain.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.