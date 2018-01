WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would like to pass legislation to overhaul the nation's aging roads, bridges, and other infrastructure as quickly as possible.

Continue Reading Below

Trump made the comment while speaking to a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the White House during a separate meeting on immigration reform.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Blake Brittain; Editing by Susan Heavey)