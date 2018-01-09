Markets Right Now: Health care leads early gains for stocks

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by gains in health care and financial companies.

Johnson & Johnson was up 1.7 percent in early trading Tuesday, and MetLife rose 1.3 percent.

Target rose 3 percent after reporting strong sales over the holiday season. Lighting maker Acuity Brands dropped 10 percent after its earnings and sales fell short of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,752.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 63 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,345. The Nasdaq composite rose 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,167.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.51 percent.