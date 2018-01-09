China: Body found, tanker still on fire after sea collision

China's transport ministry says rescuers have found a body believed to be of a sailor from the Iranian oil tanker on fire after a collision at sea.

Continue Reading Below

The ministry said the body had yet to be identified. There was no further word about 31 other sailors missing since the Panamanian-registered Sanchi collided with a freighter in the East China Sea late Saturday.

Chinese media said the tanker was still on fire Tuesday and at risk of exploding.

The tanker was carrying nearly 1 million barrels of condensate, a type of gassy, ultra-light oil, when it collided with the Hong Kong-registered freighter CF Crystal. The freighter's 22 crew members were all reported safe.

South Korea, Japan and the U.S. are aiding in rescue efforts.