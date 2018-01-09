On Our Radar

2018 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Roundup

Markets Motley Fool

The annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, often called the Superbowl of biotech, kicked off on Jan. 8, 2018.

Continue Reading Below

Over 450 companies will be presenting, including Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and over 9,000 people (including The Motley Fool's Kristine Harjes) will be attending. But don't worry -- The Motley Fool's healthcare team will keep you informed about the most important announcements and analysis. Check back daily for updates!

PS -- if you're interested in checking out how much things have changed since this time in 2017, here's last year's landing page.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Johnson & Johnson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Continue Reading Below

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 2, 2018

Kristine Harjes owns shares of Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Celgene and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool recommends Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.