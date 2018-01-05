Sonic and TiGenix climb; Constellation Brands and Sears fall

NEW YORK – Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Constellation Brands Inc., down $5.91 to $219.88
The beer and wine maker disclosed weaker sales than Wall Street had forecast.
Sonic Corp., up 46 cents to $28.03
The drive-in restaurant chain reported a bigger profit than analysts expected.
Francesca's Holdings Corp., down $1.55 to $5.95
The retailer cut its forecasts after a weak holiday season.
Sears Holdings Corp., down 10 cents to $3.48
The struggling retailer said it will close another 100 stores after saying it would shutter 250 last year.
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $2.80 to $17.55
The drugmaker said a potential treatment for immune system disorders was safe and showed signs of effectiveness in an early study.
Barnes & Noble Inc., down 90 cents to $5.60
The book store chain said sales slumped in December, including online sales.
Core-Mark Holding Co., down $7.23 to $24.18
The wholesale consumer products distributor gave disappointing forecasts as several of its businesses struggled.
TiGenix SA, up $17.05 to $40.73
The drug developer agreed to be bought by Japanese drugmaker Takeda.