7 Top Picks For 2018 And Their Corresponding ETFs

Traders are busy building out brackets for 2018s best competing stocks.

Some bet on FireEye Inc (FEYE) and CBS Corporation (CBS), others bet against bitcoin. Heres what Drexel Hamilton had to say.

The Rating

Drexel Hamilton earlier this week named its top industry Buys as:

Textron Inc. (TXT) ($66 price target) for aerospace and defense;

(TXT) ($66 price target) for aerospace and defense; OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) ($105 price target) for health care and defense;

(OSIS) ($105 price target) for health care and defense; QEP Resources Inc (QEP) ($33 price target) in energy;

(QEP) ($33 price target) in energy; Apple Inc. (AAPL) ($235 price target) in IT hardware and software;

(AAPL) ($235 price target) in IT hardware and software; Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (USA) (TSEM) ($46 price target) among chip manufacturers;

(USA) (TSEM) ($46 price target) among chip manufacturers; ARRIS International plc (ARRS) ($40 price target) in cloud computing; and

(ARRS) ($40 price target) in cloud computing; and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) ($20 price target) in telecom.

The Thesis

The analysts defended their Buys with the following justifications:

Textrons business and military jets are expected to accelerate organic revenue growth and improve margins, compounding the capex-unlocking effects of tax reform.

Last year, OSI Systems delivered strong revenue growth in its security business, stable profits from its optoelectronics line and a recovery in its health-care division. Analyst Brian Ruttenbur now forecasts two-year annual revenue growth of 10 to 15 percent.

After a strong performance in late 2017, QEP Resources is expected to carry momentum through the first half of 2018. The firm is seen to be transforming into a low-cost, high-growth Permian oil producer expanding its crude oil mix.

Analyst Brian White considers Apple poised to surpass a $1 trillion market cap in 2018 amid a revaluation phenomenon, capital opportunities from tax reform, innovations in the HomePod and Apple Watch, sales growth in China and progress in ultra-luxury smartphones.

Tower Semiconductor is expected to build on a 16-quarter growth streak with 15-percent earnings increases and near-double digit revenue growth. Its increased competitiveness in specialty analog foundry technologies and manufacturing capabilities; long-term contracts; and low-cost manufacturing model are seen to drive peer outperformance.

With two recent wireless acquisitions, ARRIS International will register earnings accretion and combat margin headwinds. Analyst Greg Mesniaeff also anticipates profits from the loss of Net Neutrality and the deployment of next-generation broadband technologies.

Consolidated Communications technical pressure and strong fundamentals support Drexels upgrade to Buy. The firm is forecasted to maintain its $1.55 annual dividend despite merger-related declines in revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Drexel Hamilton affirmed that the individual stocks should outperform corresponding exchange-traded funds identified as:

iShares Dow Jones US Aerospace & Def.ETF (BATS: ITA) for Textron and OSI;

(BATS: ITA) for Textron and OSI; Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (XLE) for QEP;

(XLE) for QEP; Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) for Apple;

(XLK) for Apple; VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) for Tower;

(SMH) for Tower; First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II (SKYY) for ARRIS; and

(SKYY) for ARRIS; and SPDR Series Trust (XTL) for Consolidated Communications.

