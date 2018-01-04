Macron heading to China to strengthen economic ties

French President Emmanuel Macron will head to China next week to strengthen commercial ties with the world's second-largest economy.

It will be Macron's first state visit to China since he won election last year.

According to the Elysee, Macron will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Jan. 9 after visiting the ancient imperial capital of Xi'an.

Talks will focus on North Korea, the fight against terror financing and international efforts against climate change.

Macron's office says a series of commercial deals are expected to be signed during the visit but they have yet to be finalized. A Franco-Chinese investment fund worth more than a billion euros ($1.2 billion) also should be announced.