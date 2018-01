Jan 4 (Reuters) - Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Thursday same-store sales during the key selling months of November and December rose 3.4 percent, driven by strong demand for home and beauty products and jewelry.

The company's shares were up 1 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)