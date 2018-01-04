Insured losses in 2017 most ever at $135 billion after hurricanes

Insurers will have to pay claims of around $135 billion for 2017, the most ever, following a spate of hurricanes, earthquakes and fires in North America, according to a closely watched report published on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

The German reinsurer Munich Re, in its annual natural catastrophe review, also said that last year's total losses, including those not insured, were $330 billion, the second-worst in history after 2011 when an earthquake and tsunami wreaked havoc in Japan.

Although individual events could not be linked directly to climate change, global warming is playing a role. Munich Re said it expected more frequent extreme events in the future.

"We have a new normal," said Ernst Rauch, head of Munich Re's Corporate Climate Centre, which monitors climate change risks.

"2017 was not an outlier," he said, noting that insured losses surpassed $100 billion multiple times since 2005. "We must have on our radar the trend of new magnitudes."

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)