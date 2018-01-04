Grains lower, livestock higher

Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for March delivery was off 4.20 cents at $4.3160 a bushel; March corn fell 1.60 cents 3.5120 a bushel; March oats rose 1.60 cents at $2.4620 a bushel while January soybeans lost 6 cents at $9.5360 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was up .20 cent at $1.2315 a pound; January feeder cattle was up .25 cent at $1.4963 a pound; February lean hogs was up .60 cent at $.7165 a pound.