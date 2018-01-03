The Top 9 Retirement Destinations

Many of us dream of retirement. We may imagine ourselves golfing more, or gardening more, or just reading and puttering more. Much of the time, we envision doing such things in or from our current home, but many people end up relocating in retirement -- and many others should consider doing so.

Staying put can make good sense if your home is paid for, your taxes and other expenses are manageable, and you have a solid network of friends and family to socialize with and lean on, if and when necessary. But moving can make sense, too -- if you're moving closer to family or to someplace where you'll have a lower cost of living, better healthcare services, or more agreeable weather.

If you're interested in moving, consider moving abroad. Below are nine of the best places you might want to buy real estate for retirement, according to the folks at Live and Invest Overseas. They considered many factors: cost of living, crime and safety, the degree to which English is spoken, entertainment, environmental conditions, expat community, healthcare, infrastructure, recreation, residency options, and taxes.