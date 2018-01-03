12 Financial Mistakes I've Made (So You Don't Have to)

If 21-year-old me knew what 44-year-old-me knows, I'd be a lot richer now.



Of course, we all make mistakes in our youth, especially before we take on any real responsibility. Back before I had a wife, child, or even a pet, lots of financial moves that seem preposterous now felt like a fine idea.

Age, however, has hopefully given me both wisdom and perspective. These are all things I did, embarrassingly enough. I've learned from my own mistakes, and hopefully, others will recognize their own potential financial follies in my mistakes before they repeat them.

