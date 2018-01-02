Vermont's Georgia Mountain Wind system has new owner

The Georgia Mountain wind farm project in the Vermont towns of Georgia and Milton has a new owner.

Last month Greenbacker Renewable Energy, based in New York, bought the four-turbine, 10-megawatt Georgia Mountain Community Wind for $25.1 million. The company says it also owns and operates nine solar facilities in Vermont.

Georgia Mountain was developed by Vermont energy entrepreneur David Blittersdorf.

All the power produced by Georgia Mountain as well as the renewable energy credits associated with that power are sold to Burlington Electric.