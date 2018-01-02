The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending December 29:

Fiction

1. Artemis by Andy Weir, narrated by Rosario Dawson (Audible Studios)

2. Mean Streak by Sandra Brown, narrated by Jonathan Davis (Hachette Audio)

3. The Island of Dr. Moreau by H. G. Wells, narrated by Simon Prebble (Recorded Books)

4. The Christmas Train by David Baldacci, narrated by Tim Matheson (Hachette Audio)

5. Ready Player One by Ernest Cline, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Random House Audio)

6. The Alice Network by Kate Quinn, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Harper Audio)

7. Origin BY Dan Brown, narrated by Paul Michael (Random House Audio)

8. The Poet by Michael Connelly, narrated by Buck Schirner (Brilliance Audio)

9. Year One by Nora Roberts, narrated by Julia Whelan (Brilliance Audio)

10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore from J.K. Rowling)

Nonfiction

1. The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

3. Genghis Khan and the Making of the Modern World by Jack Weatherford, narrated by Jonathan Davis and the author (Audible Studios)

4. Building a Better Vocabulary by The Great Courses, narrated by Professor Kevin Flanigan (The Great Courses)

5. Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly, narrated by Robin Miles (HarperAudio)

6. Deviate: The Science of Seeing Differently by Beau Lotto, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

7. Unf(asterisk)ck Yourself by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (Harper Audio)

8. The 10X Rule by Grant Cardone, narrated by the author (Gildan Media, LLC)

9. You Gotta Get Bigger Dreams by Alan Cumming, narrated by the author (Brilliance Audio)

10. The 4-Hour Workweek by Timothy Ferriss, narrated by Ray Porter (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

