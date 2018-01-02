On Our Radar

MoneyGram, Ant Financial terminate merger agreement

FILE PHOTO - A Moneygram logo is seen outside a bank in Vienna, Austria, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

MoneyGram International Inc (MGI) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (BABA) Ant Financial Services Group said on Tuesday they have agreed to terminate their amended merger agreement.

MoneyGram shares were down 8.5 percent at $12.06 in after-market trading.

The companies were unable to get an approval for the deal from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), according to a joint statement.

Ant Financial paid MoneyGram a $30 million termination fee.

