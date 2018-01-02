Gov. Cuomo seeks new state office for workforce development

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to recreate a new state office that would focus on developing New York's workforce to meet the needs of emerging industries.

Continue Reading Below

The Democrat says he'll seek $175 million from the Legislature to create an Office of Workforce Development to coordinate the dozens of workforce training programs currently handled by various state agencies.

Cuomo says the goal is to "ensure all New Yorkers have access to training to meet growing workforce needs and continue to move New York's economy forward." He says some of the emerging fields with growing demand for trained workers include clean energy, health technology and computer science.

The proposal is the latest the governor has released heading up to Wednesday's state of the state address, which opens the Legislature's 2018 session.