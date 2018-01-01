Power outage affects train service at New York Penn Station

A power outage on the tracks at New York's Penn Station has affected train service on Amtrak and New Jersey Transit.

Continue Reading Below

The outage prevented trains from entering or leaving the station, which is the nation's busiest.

Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams says the outage was "due to an electrical issue." He says it started at about 7:30 p.m. Monday and power was partially restored by 8:30 p.m. He says NJ Transit trains were diverted to Hoboken, New Jersey, and Amtrak trains were diverted to the Newark, New Jersey, Penn Station during the disruption.

The PATH train service says it's cross-honoring tickets from NJ Transit and Amtrak.

Abrams says the outage did not affect power inside the train station or service on the Long Island Rail Road.