Parking garage fire destroys hundreds of cars in UK

Hundreds of cars have been destroyed in a fire that raged through a multi-story parking garage in the northern English city of Liverpool.

The fire next to Liverpool's Echo Arena threatened horses that were stabled in the garage for performances at the Liverpool International Horse Show.

The horses were moved to safety inside the arena. The popular horse show was canceled because of the fire, which was brought under control early Monday morning.

Witnesses said cars seemed to explode every couple of seconds when the fire was at its peak. They said the fire started in an older vehicle and quickly spread.

Police said an "accidental fire within a vehicle caused other cars to ignite".

Some 1,400 vehicles were inside the structure when the blaze started Sunday afternoon.