10-Plus Work-From-Home Jobs That Pay Well

Is it better to work from home or at an office? A recent study has found that those working from home tend not only to be more satisfied with their jobs but that they're also more productive and more engaged more likely to stick with the job. Working from home is not perfect in every way -- if you do so exclusively, you're likely to feel somewhat isolated -- but it offers many upsides, such as great flexibility.

Many people want to work from home, and many people have to do so -- and all of them would like to be paid as much as possible. Here, then, are 10 work-from-home jobs that offer high compensation.

10 work-from-home jobs that pay well

If you'd like to do most or all of your work from your home, here are 10 occupations to consider, compiled by the folks at FlexJobs.com:

Job Pay Range Automation engineer $95,000 to $115,000 Back-end Web developer $100,000 Qualitative user experience researcher $100,000 to $120,000 Project manager $65,000 to $105,000 Utilization manager $92,000 Senior business analyst $57,000 to $90,000 Digital marketing analyst $60,000 to $80,000 Research molecular biologist $59,000 to $77,000 Product designer $50,000 to $70,000 Registered nurse -- home health assessments $60,000

More work-from-home jobs to consider

If none of those occupations are in your current field or a field you may be able to enter, here are a bunch of other work-from-home jobs to consider, via Entrepreneur.com. Not all are high-paying, though.

Bookkeeper : Take a bookkeeping course or two and you may be able to work from home serving a bunch of businesses.

: Take a bookkeeping course or two and you may be able to work from home serving a bunch of businesses. Clinical research coordinator : Working from home, you can manage and oversee clinical trials that test various formulas for their safety and effectiveness.

: Working from home, you can manage and oversee clinical trials that test various formulas for their safety and effectiveness. Consulting : Think about what expertise and business experience you have and who might pay for it. You may be able to help small businesses with their marketing, business development, technology, or many other things.

: Think about what expertise and business experience you have and who might pay for it. You may be able to help small businesses with their marketing, business development, technology, or many other things. Craftsperson : If you can knit, make jewelry, cut wooden jigsaw puzzles, or make any of a number of things, you might make a living selling them online.

: If you can knit, make jewelry, cut wooden jigsaw puzzles, or make any of a number of things, you might make a living selling them online. Event planner : From your home, you can make lots of arrangements for people who are throwing weddings, parties, or business events.

: From your home, you can make lots of arrangements for people who are throwing weddings, parties, or business events. Freelance writer, editor, proofreader, or graphic designer : Folks can make $20 and much more per hour at these tasks.

: Folks can make $20 and much more per hour at these tasks. Freelance animator : Sites such as Upwork.com have featured animation gigs paying between $25 and $106 per hour.

: Sites such as Upwork.com have featured animation gigs paying between $25 and $106 per hour. Grant writer : People who develop skills writing grant proposals to raise money for non-profits and other organizations can make $40,000 to $60,000 or more per year.

: People who develop skills writing grant proposals to raise money for non-profits and other organizations can make $40,000 to $60,000 or more per year. Programmer : If you can write code (or can learn to do so), you can make as much as $60 per hour and possibly more.

: If you can write code (or can learn to do so), you can make as much as $60 per hour and possibly more. Transcriber : You don't need a lot of degrees to listen to recordings of doctors' notes or phone calls or lectures and type them up -- and you might earn up to $25 per hour.

: You don't need a lot of degrees to listen to recordings of doctors' notes or phone calls or lectures and type them up -- and you might earn up to $25 per hour. Translator : If you know one or more foreign languages, you get paid for translating, which can often be done from your home.

: If you know one or more foreign languages, you get paid for translating, which can often be done from your home. Tutor : If you know a school subject, you could make $20 to $40 or more tutoring students online through one of many websites, such as wyzant.com, tutor.com, and chegg.com.

: If you know a school subject, you could make $20 to $40 or more tutoring students online through one of many websites, such as wyzant.com, tutor.com, and chegg.com. Website developer: You can make a sizable income if you can build websites for those who need them, and perhaps maintain them, too.

Tips for landing good work-at-home jobs

As with most jobs you may want to land, you should do your research first. Look into occupations of interest to learn just what they entail and what you might expect to earn in them. See whether you need to earn or have any particular degrees or professional certifications or designations. At sites such as salary.com and payscale.com, you can look up what others in various professions earn or what you may be able to earn.

Think, too, about whether you want to work entirely from home or whether you'd prefer a job where you can do much of the work from home but will also be required to be elsewhere sometimes. Such jobs might include being a realtor, a freelance photographer, or perhaps even an office worker who works from home for much of each week.

As of 2015, fully 24% of workers in America worked from home for at least some of their job, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. If you're not among them, know that you could be -- and you might be able to make a good living at it, too.

