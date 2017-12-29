The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending December 28, 2017:
Top Songs
1. Perfect, Ed Sheeran
2. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone
3. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello
4. Thunder, Imagine Dragons
5. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Geo..., Bebe Rexha
6. Too Good at Goodbyes, Sam Smith
7. Thunder / Young Dumb & Broke, Imagine Dragons & Khalid
8. Gucci Gang, Lil Pump
9. Young Dumb & Broke, Khalid
10. Bartier Cardi (feat. 21 Savage), Cardi B
Top Albums
1. The Greatest Showman (Original..., Various Artists
2. Revival, Eminem
3. ÷, Ed Sheeran
4. Reputation, Taylor Swift
5. Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, HUNCHO JACK,Travis Scott & Quavo
6. Pitch Perfect 3 (Original Moti..., Various Artists
7. Evolve, Imagine Dragons
8. A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe, Pentatonix
9. The Thrill of It All, Sam Smith
10. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.