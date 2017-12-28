Why Energous Stock Popped (Again) Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

After soaring an incredible 168% after receiving FCC certification for a new wireless-charging technology on Wednesday, shares of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) were up another 38% as of 11:30 a.m. EST Thursday as analysts on Wall Street began to chime in with their thoughts.

More specifically, Roth Capital analyst William Gibson today reiterated his "buy" rating on Energous stock, and more than doubled his per-share price target to $45.80 from $22.80 previously. Shares are trading at just under $33 as of this writing.

IMAGE SOURCE: Energous.

So what

According to a note to clients obtained by Barron's, Gibson argued that with the new FCC certification of Energous' first-of-its-kind WattUp technology -- which can wirelessly charge or power devices using radio frequencies from up to three feet away -- "it is all about execution and the number of devices using WattUp chips in 2018 and 2019."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

With the help of manufacturing partner Dialog Semiconductor, Gibson believes WattUp will begin appearing in shipped products starting in the first quarter of 2018, generating revenue of roughly $100,000 in the process.

Now what

Gibson also predicted Energous' momentum should only accelerate from there, with revenue soaring to $2.1 million in the second quarter, nearly $23 million for the full-year 2018, and $169 million in 2019.

So while Energous is still operating in the red -- it incurred a net loss of $12.7 million last quarter on revenue of just $250,000, with the latter solely generated by engineering services -- it stands to reason that profits should follow as its core business begins to ramp. As such, it's hard to blame the market for bidding up Energous stock yet again today.

10 stocks we like better than Energous

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Energous wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 4, 2017

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.