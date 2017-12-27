US stock indexes mostly lower in afternoon trading; oil dips

A late-afternoon pullback had U.S. stock indexes on track for a slightly lower finish Wednesday on a day of light trading. Retailers and consumer-goods manufacturers accounted for much of the slide. Energy stocks also fell along with the price of crude oil. Health care stocks led the gainers. Bond yields fell following a report showing U.S. consumer confidence dipped this month.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down less than 1 point to 2,680 as of 3:19 p.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,760. The Nasdaq slid 1 point to 6,934. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 1 point, or 0.1 percent, to 1,545.

THE QUOTE: "There's very light trading volume ... and you're seeing that reflected in pretty low dispersion among sectors and low volatility," said Bill Northey, senior vice president at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

RETAIL REVERSAL: Shares in Macy's and other big retail chains were down a day after scoring gains on strong holiday season sales. Macy's slid $1.19, or 4.4 percent, to $25.67.

TAKING A SWING: Callaway Golf tumbled 6.4 percent after the company said it invested another $20 million in entertainment company Topgolf, giving it a 14-percent stake. Callaway lost 96 cents to $14.10.

ENERGY SLUMP: Declining crude oil prices weighed on oil producers and other energy companies. Devon Energy fell 70 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $41.88.

A HEALTHY TURN: Several health sector stocks notched gains. Align Technology picked up $3.66, or 1.6 percent, to $227.20.

HOME SWEET HOME: The National Association of Realtors said signed contracts to buy U.S. homes increased 0.2 percent in November. Pending sales contracts are a barometer of future purchases. Most homebuilder shares were up after the report. LGI Homes led the pack, climbing $2.44, or 3.3 percent, to $75.43.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 33 cents to settle at $59.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, slipped 58 cents to close at $66.44 per barrel in London.

METALS: Gold rose $3.90 to $1,291.40 an ounce. Silver added 15 cents to $16.76 an ounce. Copper was little changed at $3.28 a pound.

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.41 percent from 2.48 percent late Tuesday. The slide in bond yields came after the Conference Board said its latest consumer confidence index declined slightly this month, just missing analysts' forecasts.

"This is probably a little bit of an air pocket on light volume in terms of yields, but it is clearly being impacted by the somewhat softer number that we saw out of consumer confidence today," said Northey.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 113.26 yen from 113.18 yen on Tuesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1899 from $1.1867.

THE BITCOIN TRADE: The price of bitcoin fell 6 percent to $14,804 as of 3:17 p.m. ET, according to the tracking site CoinDesk. Bitcoin futures on the Cboe Futures Exchange slid 6.3 percent to $14,810. The futures contracts allow investors to make bets on the future price of bitcoin.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major stock indexes in Europe finished mostly higher. Germany's DAX was flat, while France's CAC 40 edged up 1 percent. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent. Earlier in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up nearly 0.1 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was virtually unchanged. South Korea's Kospi added 0.4 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched 0.1 percent higher.