Asian shares mixed in post-Christmas trading

Major Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday in light trading after the Christmas holiday.

Continue Reading Below

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 percent to 3,304.72 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 shed 0.2 percent to 22,892.69.

Seoul's Kospi fell 0.5 percent to 2,427.34 and India's Sensex declined 0.1 percent to 33,920.39. Shares in Taiwan also declined.

U.S. markets were closed Monday for Christmas after stocks finished slightly lower Friday in subdued trading. Stocks were below the record highs they reached earlier in the week but still finished higher for the fifth week in a row.

U.S. shares were on pace to finish every month of the year with gains, when dividends are included.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained 5 cents to $58.52 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 11 cents to $58.47 on Friday. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, slipped 3 cents to $64.70 in London. It gained 30 cents the previous session to $64.73.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The dollar rose to 113.32 yen from 113.28 yen. The euro fell to $1.1869 from $1.1872.