Why Westport Fuel Systems Inc's Shares Popped 16% Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of natural gas engine technology company Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ: WPRT) jumped as much as 15.7% in trading Friday after the company announced a new loan and business agreement. At 11:10 a.m. EST, shares were still up 14% for the day.

So what

The biggest announcement was a $20 million secured term loan agreement with Export Development Canada. The loan will carry an interest rate of 9% plus fees, which is extremely high in today's low-interest-rate environment, but the rate could fall to 6% if the company meets certain undisclosed milestones.

In a separate announcement, Westport said it has agreed to a memorandum of understanding with Weichai Power that "sets the framework for finalizing the development, marketing, and commercialization" of Westport's direct injection technology in China. A definitive agreement is expected early in 2018.

Now what

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Westport Fuel Systems has been mired with losses for years, and investors are hoping they're seeing the company begin to turn the corner to profitability. In the past year, revenue has been up and losses are declining, so expanding in China could continue the momentum. I'd like to see the company reach sustainable profitability and prove out a natural gas market that can compete with emerging electric vehicles before jumping into the stock, but today's news was an incremental positive nonetheless.

10 stocks we like better than Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 4, 2017

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.