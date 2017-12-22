Markets Right Now: Stocks end slightly lower on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing mostly lower on Wall Street as a subdued week of trading comes to a close.

Health care companies and banks fell the most Friday.

Nike fell 2.3 percent after reporting disappointing results in its North American business.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 1 point, or 0.1 percent, to 2,683.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,754. The Nasdaq composite lost 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,959.

Trading in bitcoin futures was volatile. Futures dropped as much as 28 percent before recovering some of their losses.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.48 percent.

U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Christmas.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are slightly lower at midday as a subdued week of trading comes to a close.

Nike fell 3 percent Friday after reporting disappointing results in its North American business. That weighed on other consumer-focused companies.

Technology companies were also lower. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 1.9 percent.

High-dividend stocks made small gains even as bond yields remained near their recent highs.

The price of bitcoin fell sharply after making gigantic gains throughout the year.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,679.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 49 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,734. The Nasdaq composite lost 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,950.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.49 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as technology and consumer-focused companies took losses.

Chipmaker Nvidia fell 1.5 percent in early trading Friday. Nike dropped 4.3 percent after reporting disappointing results in its North American business.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 1 point, or 0.1 percent, to 2,682.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,764. The Nasdaq composite lost 19 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,946.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.48 percent.

Bitcoin futures fell sharply following a steep drop in the price of bitcoin in Asia.