Daimler says U.S. tax reform to lift 2017 net income

German carmaker Daimler said on Friday the U.S. tax reform would result in an income tax benefit increasing its 2017 net income by around 1.7 billion euros ($2.01 billion).

But other issues not connected to the U.S. tax reform will lead to higher tax expenses, which means the overall increase in net income will come to only around 1 billion euros, it said, without providing details of those issues.