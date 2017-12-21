Rhode Island's unemployment rate ticks up to 4.3 percent

Rhode Island's unemployment rate has ticked up to 4.3 percent.

The state Department of Labor and Training said Thursday the jobless rate for November was up one-tenth of a percentage point from the October rate.

It's still significantly lower than in previous years, when it reached peaks of more than 11 percent during the recession.

The November 2016 rate was 5 percent.

Rhode Island was slightly above the November national unemployment rate of 4.1 percent.

The state added 600 jobs overall in November. The manufacturing sector gained jobs for the first time since July, adding 400 jobs. The construction sector rebounded from two consecutive months of declines, adding 500 jobs.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo praised the gains in those sectors in a statement Thursday. She said Rhode Island has expanded access to job training, particularly for residents with manufacturing skills.

Officials say the number of jobs in Rhode Island overall is up 6,400 since January and up 5,500 from a year ago.

The labor force totaled 554,700 in November, which is down 100 from October and up 3,600 from November 2016.