Accenture and Embraer jump on Wall Street while PG&E slumps

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Continue Reading Below

Accenture PLC, up $2.45 to $154.20

The consulting company reported stronger revenue and earnings than Wall Street expected.

PG&E Corp., down $6.62 to $44.50

The utility suspended its dividend amid concerns that it may be found liable for wildfires in northern California.

Voya Financial Inc., up $5.24 to $52.07

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The financial company is reportedly planning to sell some variable annuity assets and buy back shares.

Apogee Enterprises Inc., down $8.56 to $42.32

The glass design and development company cut its guidance and reported results that fell short of forecasts.

Finish Line Inc., up $1.51 to $13.20

The athletic shoe and apparel retailer reported a loss that was smaller than analysts expected.

CarMax Inc., down $2.47 to $66

The used car dealership operator reported margins that fell short of estimates.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $3.06 to $21.51

The home goods retailer's profit margins weakened.

Embraer S.A., up $4.43 to $24.42

The Brazilian company confirmed that it's in talks with rival aircraft maker Boeing about a potential deal.